Michael Berchtold
CHILLICOTHE - Michael D. Berchtold, age 63, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home.
Mike was born on March 16, 1956 in Peoria to Duane and Cheryl (Best) Berchtold. He married Lorna Colwell on October 3, 1980 in Chillicothe.
Surviving are his wife, Lorna; his daughters, Rachael (James) Mullen of Washington and Amy (Dakota) Shepard of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, Isaac Mapson, Tristen Mullen and Presley Mullen; his brother, Patrick Berchtold of Chillicothe; and his nieces and nephews, Jamie (Gabe) Calabro, Nicole (Payne) Green, Becca Berchtold and Brandon Berchtold. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike owned Short Loin Market in Chillicothe, their family owned market for over 30 years. Mike was a husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and coach. He devoted his life to helping others. He found his true passion through coaching softball for over 30 years. He coached many girls in Chillicothe and throughout the Peoria area on both the IVC Varsity Softball Team and the Blue Devils Travel Softball Team. He loved working side by side with his best friend, Max Bundy. He also assisted Max with the Mossville Boys Baseball Team. On and off the field, he worked to improve the lives of his players and teach them valuable life lessons. He made them laugh, he made them cry, and he made them work hard. But, most of all, he taught them how to be winners on and off the field. He enjoyed spending countless hours getting the fields ready when it rained, pacing the kitchen and writing out multiple lineups, and making the game he loved fun to watch and play. Mike also enjoyed spending time at the family farm mowing, feeding the fish, and chopping wood. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He secretly loved supporting his wife's shopping habit and spending time with his daughters. He also cherished being the best Papa in the world to his grandchildren and watching his older two play sports. Mike loved spoiling his family, even his grand pups and the local squirrels.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Following the burial, there will be a luncheon at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL. In lieu of sending flowers, memorials may be made to IVC Softball. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019