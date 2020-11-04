Michael Bernell Davis
DUNLAP- Michael Bernell Davis, 73, of Dunlap, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the VA Living Center in Danville, Illinois.
He was born on November 4, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio to Bernell and Rita (Franklin) Davis.
He married Wanda Klein on August 1, 2003 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are Chad (Kathy) Hancock of Chillicothe, Kevin Hancock of Pekin and Ryan Liberati of St. Louis; five grandchildren, Aidan, Carson, Tenley, Ashlyn and Flynn Hancock; one brother, Steve (Patti) Davis of Dunlap; one sister, JeanAnn (Lynn) Hyland of Marietta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael worked as a custodian for Northminster Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and an active member. He is a United States Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. Michael had a unique sense of humor and loved to spend time with his grandchildren and created special nicknames for each of them. He was a loving and devoted husband and had a passion for gardening.
Private family services will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church. Pastor Bob Jordan will officiate. The service may be viewed at https://facebook.com/WoolseyWilton/
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 W. Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
Burial with military honors will be in Mt. Hawley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com