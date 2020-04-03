Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Berry


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Berry Obituary
Michael Berry
EAST PEORIA – Michael A. Berry, 59, of East Peoria, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at 1:15 pm Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 5, 1960 in Peoria, IL to John and JoAnn (Wallace) Berry.
Surviving are his mother, JoAnn Berry of East Peoria; daughter, Tara Berry of Peoria; son, Eric (Brittany) Berry of O'Fallon; three grandchildren, Jordynn Pearce, Jayda Pearce, Audrey Berry; two sisters, Karen (Doug) Brooks of East Peoria, Debbie Avery of Chillicothe; three nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
Mike truly adored his kids, grandkids and all of his family very much. He worked as a truck driver at G & D Trucking. He always had a green thumb with his plants, appreciated his pond and all animals; especially reptiles. He relished any activity as long as he was outdoors. Mike loved playing Yahtzee online, making many friends throughout the United States. Mike enjoyed riding his Harley, motorcycles and dirt bikes of any kind. He could always be found jamming out to his loud music. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Illinois CancerCare.
Per Mike's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family.
Mike's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -