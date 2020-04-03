|
|
Michael Berry
EAST PEORIA – Michael A. Berry, 59, of East Peoria, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at 1:15 pm Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 5, 1960 in Peoria, IL to John and JoAnn (Wallace) Berry.
Surviving are his mother, JoAnn Berry of East Peoria; daughter, Tara Berry of Peoria; son, Eric (Brittany) Berry of O'Fallon; three grandchildren, Jordynn Pearce, Jayda Pearce, Audrey Berry; two sisters, Karen (Doug) Brooks of East Peoria, Debbie Avery of Chillicothe; three nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
Mike truly adored his kids, grandkids and all of his family very much. He worked as a truck driver at G & D Trucking. He always had a green thumb with his plants, appreciated his pond and all animals; especially reptiles. He relished any activity as long as he was outdoors. Mike loved playing Yahtzee online, making many friends throughout the United States. Mike enjoyed riding his Harley, motorcycles and dirt bikes of any kind. He could always be found jamming out to his loud music. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Illinois CancerCare.
Per Mike's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family.
Mike's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020