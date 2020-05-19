|
Michael "Mic" Besco
CREVE COEUR - Michael Dean "Mic" Besco, 67, of Creve Coeur passed away at 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in the Emergency Department at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born June 1, 1952, in Moline to Harry Albert and Nola Fae (Daniels) Besco, he married Julie Ellen Hendrick on Aug. 11, 1979, in East Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Jean (Jacob) Carlson of Creve Coeur; two grandchildren, Ainsley Carlson and Cruz Carlson; three brothers, Tom (Debbie) Besco of Pekin and Randy (Dorene) Besco and Shannon (Lisa) Besco, both of East Peoria; and one sister, Shirley Besco of East Peoria.
His parents preceded him in death.
A graduate of East Peoria Community High School, Mic then served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1973.
He last worked for Pabst in Peoria Heights and had previously worked for Peoria Paper. His proudest achievement was raising his daughter, Jean, and his grandkids were everything to him. Mic will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He loved annual family beach vacations to Panama City, Fla.
Mic loved watching NASCAR racing and was a huge Tony Stewart fan. Back in the day, he went to the Peoria TT Races and even helped build a stock car that raced at Peoria Speedway. He also loved working on cars in his spare time.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Mic's wishes were to have his body donated to medical science. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601-5072.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020