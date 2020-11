Michael BonhamCHILLICOTHE - Michael Bonham, age 64, of Mahomet, formerly of Chillicothe, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Farmer City Rehab and Health in Farmer City.A graveside service will be on Friday, November 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Baptist Cemetery in Washburn.Michael was born on Feb. 25, 1956, in Peoria, a son of Vancel and Eula Glenn Bonham.Surviving are his mother, Eula "Bobbie" Bonham; brother, Don (Natalie) Bonham; nephew, Eric (Michelle) Bonham; 1 great-nephew; and 3 great-nieces, all of Mahomet.He was preceded in death by his father.Michael worked in construction and loved sports cars and fishing.Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice Memories of Michael may be shared at lambyoungfh.com