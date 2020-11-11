Michael Bonham
CHILLICOTHE - Michael Bonham, age 64, of Mahomet, formerly of Chillicothe, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Farmer City Rehab and Health in Farmer City.
A graveside service will be on Friday, November 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Baptist Cemetery in Washburn.
Michael was born on Feb. 25, 1956, in Peoria, a son of Vancel and Eula Glenn Bonham.
Surviving are his mother, Eula "Bobbie" Bonham; brother, Don (Natalie) Bonham; nephew, Eric (Michelle) Bonham; 1 great-nephew; and 3 great-nieces, all of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Michael worked in construction and loved sports cars and fishing.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Memories of Michael may be shared at lambyoungfh.com
.