Home

POWERED BY

Services
Furlong Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
100 Caroldon Ct
Galena, IL 61036
(815) 777-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cloat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Fritz" Cloat

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael "Fritz" Cloat Obituary
Michael "Fritz" Cloat
PEORIA - Michael "Fritz" Cloat, 57, of Galena, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
The Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena is assisting the family.
He was born on February 2, 1962, in Peoria to Ron and Jane Cloat.
Fritz held a variety of jobs in his career that provided adventure and interest to his life. Over the years, he worked at the carnival, in movie theatres and as a fishing boat captain in Alaska. He loved to cook and worked as a chef aboard The Riverboat Twilight, as well as at restaurants including Crane & Pelican and Fried Green Tomatoes. Most recently, he worked at the Best Western in Galena.
Fritz was a fanatical White Sox fan and loved playing "pick to click," in which he, his mom and brother selected the White Sox player who would perform best in a given game.
Surviving are his mother, Jane Cloat; a brother, Max (Julia) Cloat of Sycamore; a sister, Carrie (Kevin) Stier of Scales Mound; and nieces and nephews, Emily and Jacob Stier and Olivia and Alexander Cloat.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Cloat.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now