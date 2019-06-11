|
|
Michael "Fritz" Cloat
PEORIA - Michael "Fritz" Cloat, 57, of Galena, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
The Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena is assisting the family.
He was born on February 2, 1962, in Peoria to Ron and Jane Cloat.
Fritz held a variety of jobs in his career that provided adventure and interest to his life. Over the years, he worked at the carnival, in movie theatres and as a fishing boat captain in Alaska. He loved to cook and worked as a chef aboard The Riverboat Twilight, as well as at restaurants including Crane & Pelican and Fried Green Tomatoes. Most recently, he worked at the Best Western in Galena.
Fritz was a fanatical White Sox fan and loved playing "pick to click," in which he, his mom and brother selected the White Sox player who would perform best in a given game.
Surviving are his mother, Jane Cloat; a brother, Max (Julia) Cloat of Sycamore; a sister, Carrie (Kevin) Stier of Scales Mound; and nieces and nephews, Emily and Jacob Stier and Olivia and Alexander Cloat.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Cloat.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019