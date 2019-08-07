|
|
Michael Crain
GALESBURG - Michael W. Crain, 72, of Galesburg died on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 2:55 a.m., at Heartland Health Care Center in Galesburg.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at Watson-Thomas Funeral Home in Galesburg. Military rites will be conducted at noon at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded after visitation. A private burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Watson-Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials maybe donated to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Expressions of sympathy can be left to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019