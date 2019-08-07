Home

Watson-Thomas Funeral Home
1849 N Seminary St
Galesburg, IL 61401
(309) 342-1913
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Watson-Thomas Funeral Home
1849 N Seminary St
Galesburg, IL 61401
Michael Crain


1947 - 2019
Michael Crain Obituary
Michael Crain
GALESBURG - Michael W. Crain, 72, of Galesburg died on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 2:55 a.m., at Heartland Health Care Center in Galesburg.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at Watson-Thomas Funeral Home in Galesburg. Military rites will be conducted at noon at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded after visitation. A private burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Watson-Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials maybe donated to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Expressions of sympathy can be left to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
