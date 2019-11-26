|
Michael D. "Mike" Barnett
PEORIA - Michael D. "Mike" Barnett, 84, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Elevate Care Nursing Home in Riverwoods, IL.
He was born on September 9, 1935, in Peoria to Harry J. "Mike" and Corda M. (Berry) Barnett. He married Judith A. Barnett on November 4, 1967, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2010.
Survivors include seven children, Rhonda Nelson of Decatur, TX, D'Arbra McKeever of Naples, FL, Jolene Threet of Peoria, Greg (Sharon) Threet of St. Louis, Michelle (Francisco) Campos of Buffalo Grove, IL, Steve (Debbie) Barnett of Raleigh, NC, and Allen (Saleana) Barnett of Bourbonnais, IL; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Phyllis Chioni of Tampa, FL, and Janet Lane of Peoria Heights.
Mike worked at S & S Builders Hardware for 41 years, retiring in April of 2006. He volunteered for 10 years at Proctor Hospital. He was a U.S. Navy Reserves veteran.
He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Pastor Mark McCall will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019