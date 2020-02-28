|
Michael Dan Walraven
PEORIA – Michael Dan Walraven, 60, of Peoria, passed away on his birthday, February 26, 2020. Michael was born February 26, 1960 in Peoria to Edward R. and Alice (Bugg) Walraven.
Mike is survived by his mother; two children, Rachel (Jason) Collins of Missouri and Michael Ross Walraven of Creve Coeur; two sisters, Kathy (Charles) Blender of Peoria and Karen Bock of Bartonville; one brother, Edward (Loxey) Walraven of Johnstown, CO; his long-time friend, Cheri Harsh of Creve Coeur and her three grandchildren, whom he loved very much; two nieces, Alicia Gabbert of Lacon and Jami Wood of Peoria; two nephews, Bradley Bock of Peoria and his special nephew, Michael Isenberg of Peoria, whom he was especially close to; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
Mike worked for many years for ATS in Peoria. He loved spending time with and entertaining his family and friends. He was known for his cooking and grilling abilities, his love for Rock and Roll music, going to concerts, and was a huge Dale Earnhardt, Jr. fan.
Mike's celebration of life gathering will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at American Legion Post #979 in Bartonville. As per Mike's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020