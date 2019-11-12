|
|
Michael "Big Mike" Davis
PEORIA - Mr. Michael "Big Mike" Duane Davis, 65, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, IL.
Big Mike was born on July 23, 1954, in Peoria, IL, to Donna Davis and Walter Johnson.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at New Morning Star M.B. Church, with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Cleveland Thomas Sr. will officiate. Big Mike donated his body to medical science.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019