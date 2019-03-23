|
Michael Dean
ASTORIA - Michael A. Dean, age 62, of Astoria, IL, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Largo Medical Center, Largo, FL.
He was born on April 27, 1956, in Beardstown, IL, the son of Dale and Diane (Poppenhager) Dean. He married Jody Hamblin on August 31, 1991, in Astoria, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Diane Dean of Astoria, IL; two sons, Kevin (and Devin) Dean of Rushville, IL, and Kyle (and Lindsey) Dean of Peoria, IL; three daughters, Kara Dean of Vermont, IL, Katy Dean of Springfield, IL, and Katie Ratcliff of Astoria; eleven grandchildren; and two sisters, Pam (and Mike) France of Table Grove, IL, and Denise Dean of Lake Jackson, TX.
Mike was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Brenda Reynolds.
Mike worked for the Iron Worker's Local #112 of Peoria, where he was a member.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting and swimming.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m. at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria. Hollis Shafer will officiate. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m.
Memorials in Mike's memory may be made to the Iron Worker's Local #112 Apprentice Fund or the Holy Pursuit Dream Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019