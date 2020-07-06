Michael DeWayne Bergman
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Michael DeWayne Bergman, 70, of Germantown Hills passed away at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Mike was born on September 26, 1949, in Peoria to Norbert Anthony and Eleanor Mae (Bill) Bergman(n). He married Joanne R. (Rogers) Leos on September 7, 1990, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2019.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Fritz O. Greiner; and two brothers, Dennis and David Greiner.
Mike is survived by his children, Staci (Mitch Atherton, aka his "boyfriend-in-law") Bergman and Jason (Laura) Bergman; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Steven "TT" (Donna) Greiner of Glasford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a 1967 graduate of Richwoods Community High School and later attended ICC, where he studied Manufacturing Tech. Computer Language and graduated in 1993. He was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam, and worked at Caterpillar for over 30 years, retiring in 2003.
Michael was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 20, where he held many positions, including Exulted Ruler, and participated in many area charities, including The Special Olympics
. He was also an avid bowler and bowled in several area leagues.
He and Joanne enjoyed traveling together, taking several trips across the country on their motorcycle.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a visitation one hour prior. The burial of his ashes and those of his wife, Joanne R. Bergman, will immediately follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, with military honors. We ask that you wear some sort of Cubs gear instead of a suit or black dress. If you're not a Cubs fan, Bears, Bulls, Hawks, or Sox are also acceptable forms of attire. If you're not a sports fan or can't bring yourself to represent a Chicago team, dress casual.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Front Nine Foundation, 1320 W. Commerce Drive, Suite 200, Peoria, IL 61615, or at www.frontninefoundation.com
