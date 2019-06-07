Michael E. Gray

PEORIA - Michael E. Gray, age 80, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at 8:59 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Born April 5, 1939 in Peoria, he was the son of Edward L. and Vena (Gordon) Gray. He was a graduate with the Spalding Class of 1957 and went on to attend St. Ambrose University. Michael honorably served in the Illinois National Guard from 1962 to 1968. On June 30, 1962 he married Kathryn (Kay) Morrissey in Peoria; together they celebrated 56 years of marriage. She survives. Michael worked and was a partner for Iliff & Hauser Insurance for 35 years, retiring in 2006. He was a devout Catholic who cherished family, was deeply loved and will truly be missed.

Survivors include his wife Kathryn (Kay) of Peoria; eight children: Kathy Olsen of Charleston, IL, Dan (Anne) Gray of Peoria, Mike (Dawn) Gray of Toluca, Jerry Gray of East Peoria, Marty (Amber) Gray of East Peoria, Brian (Melissa Greenberg) Gray of Long Grove, IL, Sheila (Chris) Jones of Peoria and David Gray of Peoria; 17 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 10 step great-grandchildren.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM at St. Philomena Catholic Church. A recitation of the Rosary will take place at 3:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Philomena Catholic Church with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to Mass. Father David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.

Memorials in Michael's memory may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary