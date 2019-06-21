|
Michael E. Pelz
PEORIA - Michael E. Pelz, 46, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Peoria, has passed away.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1972, in Peoria, IL to Edward D. and Cynthia (Sanders) Pelz.
Surviving are his daughter Mia Michel Pelz of Chicago, IL; his parents of Peoria, IL; his siblings Amy Pelz Biggs (Jeffery) of Carmel, IN and John Pelz of Park City, UT; his nephew Drake Biggs and his niece Ally Biggs of Carmel, IN; his aunt and uncle Diane and Chuck Sanders of Ottawa, IL; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond, and Theresa Pelz and maternal grandparents Charles and Genevieve Sanders.
Michael graduated from Dunlap High School in 1991 and Indiana University, with the highest distinction, in 1995. He had a long career in finance as an investment banker, independent trader, and general investor.
Cremation rights have been accorded. No services will be held per the family's request. His remains will be buried at Ottawa Avenue Cemetary in Ottawa, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his name to Peoria Rescue Mission (https://www.peoriarescue.org/financial-support) or Camp One Step by Children's Oncology Services of Chicago (https://camponestep.org/about/). Donations can also be sent to the family and will be forwarded accordingly (Ed & Cindi Pelz in Peoria.)
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019