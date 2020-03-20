|
Michael Francis Leonard
BARTONVILLE- Michael Francis Leonard 73, of Bartonville passed away March 18, 2020 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Mike was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Washington D.C. to Maurice Oliver Leonard and Jeannette (Smith) Leonard. He married Julie Schindler Albritton on June 24, 1979 in Bartonville, IL.
Surviving are sons, Zachery P. (Tracy) Leonard of San Francisco, Ca. and Jay M. Leonard of Bartonville, IL, one brother, Paul (Sharon) Leonard and one sister, Clarinda (Terry) Hodgson both of Pekin, IL and many nieces and nephews.
Mike attended Pekin High School and Northern IL University before serving three years as a First Lieutenant in the Army stationed at Fort Lee, Va., Vung Tau, Vietman, and Fort Sheridan, IL
Mike was a skilled problem solver and master craftsman in all areas of construction. His keen eye and mathematical prowess allowed him to root out the details in any problem. These skills where last employed for Marshall Erdman & Associates, Madison, Wis. constructing large structures (hospitals, hotels, etc.) across the country.
In addition to the pride Mike took in his work, he also was an avid motorcycle rider. He could be seen crushing around the heart of IL on his RoadStar 1700cc, chaps on and cigar clinched in his big grin.
Mike was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville, IL serving as Council President, He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union No. 237, Mohammed Temple Shrine Motor Corps, Peoria Elks Lodge #20, Bartonville American Legion Riders and the Bartonville Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 200 Colona Ave, Bartonville or Richard L. Owens Hospice Home 8630 N. Illinois Route 91, Peoria, IL. 61615. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020