Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
Michael G. "Mike" Hoffman


1960 - 2019
Michael G. "Mike" Hoffman Obituary
Michael "Mike" G. Hoffman
CHILLICOTHE - Michael "Mike" Gerard Hoffman, age 59, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Mike was born on July 27, 1960, in St. Louis, MO, to Edward and Frances (Golfinopulos) Hoffman. He married Christina Mohr on August 3, 1985, in Chillicothe, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Tina; his daughter, Alexis "Lexi" and Emily Hoffman; two brothers, Edward Hoffman of Little Rock, AR, and Tom (Cindy) Hoffman of St. Louis, MO; his sister, Theresa McClellan of Peoria, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike worked for Chillicothe Metal Company for 25 years and then for Komatsu in Peoria for 15 years. He was a huge music lover and he was known for creative Halloween costumes that he designed every year. Mike was fun loving and enjoyed spending time with his family and just having a good time.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
