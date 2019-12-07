|
|
Michael G. Myers
PEORIA - Michael G. Myers, 63, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois.
Michael was born in Peoria on October 18, 1956, to Francis Wayne (Doris) Myers and Dorothy (Chuck) Scachette.
He was preceded in death by both parents; one brother, Bob Myers; one nephew, Irwin E. Halverson Jr.; and one niece, Patty Jo Myers.
Surviving are his sister, Debra Halverson; and three brothers, Bill (Paula) Myers, Tim (Billie-K) Myers and Joe Myers.
Mike enjoyed fishing, gardening and tinkering around his garage. His love of beer, his dog Bo, and his John Deere tractor were well known by all friends and family.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted with cremation. Online condolences can be made at www.SchmidtHaller.com.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends ask that contributions be made in Michael's name to the Cooperative Choice Network Credit Union (Members Choice), 3919 N. University St., Peoria, IL 61614. These funds will be used for Mike's services. A celebration of life memorial will held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019