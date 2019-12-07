Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Michael Myers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Myers


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael G. Myers Obituary
Michael G. Myers
PEORIA - Michael G. Myers, 63, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois.
Michael was born in Peoria on October 18, 1956, to Francis Wayne (Doris) Myers and Dorothy (Chuck) Scachette.
He was preceded in death by both parents; one brother, Bob Myers; one nephew, Irwin E. Halverson Jr.; and one niece, Patty Jo Myers.
Surviving are his sister, Debra Halverson; and three brothers, Bill (Paula) Myers, Tim (Billie-K) Myers and Joe Myers.
Mike enjoyed fishing, gardening and tinkering around his garage. His love of beer, his dog Bo, and his John Deere tractor were well known by all friends and family.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted with cremation. Online condolences can be made at www.SchmidtHaller.com.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends ask that contributions be made in Michael's name to the Cooperative Choice Network Credit Union (Members Choice), 3919 N. University St., Peoria, IL 61614. These funds will be used for Mike's services. A celebration of life memorial will held at a later date.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -