Michael Hartenbower
LOSTANT - Michael A. Hartenbower, 62, of Lostant passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.
Full military honors will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, conducted by the Tonica American Legion at the Mueller Funeral Home in Lostant. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mike was born on June 13, 1958, in Melbourne, FL, at Patrick Air Force Base to Milton G. and Margaret Evelyn (Brittingham) Hartenbower. He married Sharon Theisinger on October 16, 1982, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Peru. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 32 years, retiring with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He worked as a civilian aircraft maintenance technician for the 182nd Airlift Wing Illinois Air National Guard for 25 years. He retired from Federal service in 2010. After retiring from the Air Force, he began working as Quality Manager at Hart Electric in Lostant.
Mike was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, the Tonica American Legion and the "Beam Team." He enjoyed working on cars and antique wooden boats. Mike's current projects were restoring his mom's 1967 Mustang and remodeling his daughter's kitchen. He loved working with his hands and helping others. Most of all, Mike loved his friends and family.
His survivors include wife, Sharon of Lostant; stepmother, Jo Hartenbower of Lostant; a daughter, Michelle Hartenbower of Peoria; a son, Matthew Hartenbower of Lostant; two grandchildren, Isabelle and Owen; a brother, Edward (Cheryl) Hartenbower of Pooler, GA; and a large extended family, including 27 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Milton Fred Hartenbower.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lostant Ambulance Department.
