Michael Hinrichsen
CONGERVILLE – Michael H. Hinrichsen, 66, of Congerville, Ill., went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Ill..
Mike was born on February 5, 1953 to Hans and Arlene (Fehr) Hinrichsen, in Peoria, Ill. He married Gerri Roth on September 26, 1976 in Goodfield, Ill. She survives.
He is also survived by nine children, Teri Hinrichsen of Washington, Ill., Marti (Martin) Rumbold of Goodfield, Hans (Francie) Hinrichsen of Morton, Holly (Pete) Wettstein of Eureka, Fritz (Amy) Hinrichsen of Congerville, Emily (Derek) Vollmer of Congerville, Tiffany (Jesse) Ruegsegger of Congerville, Allison (Zach) Sutter of Palmyra, Mo., and Max Hinrichsen of Congerville; 12 grandchildren; and 10 siblings, Bill (Jan) Hinrichsen of Goodfield, Jim (Mary) Hinrichsen of Congerville, Kathy (Jordy) Feucht of Princeville, Molly (Noel) Davis of Goodfield, Chuck (Brenda) Hinrichsen of Goodfield, Ron (Jean) Hinrichsen of Roanoke, Mark (Sue) Hinrichsen of Roanoke, Keith (Tammy) Hinrichsen of Phoenix, Ariz., Joanne (Alan) Roth of Congerville, and Pam (Mike) Moore of Athens, Ala.
He was preceded in death by both parents and one brother, Bruce Hinrichsen.
Mike worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 43 years, retiring in 2015 as a Manufacturing Engineer.
The greatest legacy he leaves is his life of faith which motivated his love for people and his constant acts of service. He was never happier than when with family.
Mike was a member of Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bastrop Apostolic Christian Church at 1025 Highway 71 West, Bastrop, TX 78602.
To view Mike's full obituary, video tribute, or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019