Michael "Mike" J. Gardiner
WASHINGTON - Michael "Mike" J. Gardiner, 77, of Washington passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home.
He was born on February 2, 1942, in Peoria, IL, to Robert J. and Frances (Stewart) Gardiner. He married Linda Hoerr on May 27, 1961, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Frances A. Gardiner of California; daughter, Terry (David) Miller of Bartonville; son, Doug (Sheila) Gardiner of Edwards; grandchildren, Aubrie Gardiner, Mike Gardiner, Sam Miller and Jackson Miller; brothers, Ric Gardiner and Scott Gardiner; and sister, Nancy Fogelstrom.
Mike worked at Caterpillar as an IT Manager until retiring in 2005. He was a member and Commodore at the Ivy Club and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was the happiest when he was on the water. Mike was a dedicated grandfather, rarely missing any of his grandchildren's activities.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial Mass will be on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Father John Steffen will officiate. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Villas at Hollybrook in Washington.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 2 to June 4, 2019