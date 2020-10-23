1/1
Michael J. Majdic
1960 - 2020
PEORIA - Michael J. Majdic, 60, passed away on October 17, 2020, following a valiant battle against cancer. Mike was born in Peoria, Illinois. He began his career as a documentary film producer and director of television production in Illinois, and moved to Oregon in 1994. Mike had a successful career at the University of Oregon as a professor of journalism and communication, and as Director of Media Services Instructional Television. He was the creator of "UO Today," broadcast on cable throughout Oregon, and directed numerous productions, including "Ethics After the Holocaust," which featured interviews with Elie Wiesel and was broadcast via satellite across the Western United States.
Mike was an award-winning documentary filmmaker, including winning First Place "Gold Camera" Award and numerous other awards and commendations for the documentary film on Woody Guthrie, "Roll on Columbia."
In addition to film, Mike loved Ernest Hemingway, history, and baseball, and was a lifelong Cubs fan. Mike is survived by his mother, Judy Marcus; his brother, Steve Majdic; his niece, Amanda Majdic; his father and stepmother, Jim and Lila Majdic; and his stepsister Nancy Marcus. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
