Michael Joseph Bandy Obituary
Michael Joseph Bandy
PEORIA HEIGHTS — Michael Joseph Bandy, 33, of Peoria Heights passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Peoria Heights.
He was born December 16, 1985, in Peoria to Marshall and Pam (Fancher) Bandy.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Pam and Cliff Strum of Metamora, his father Marshall Bandy of Peoria, one brother, Tyler Bandy of Metamora and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother Adam, paternal grandparents Jackie Bandy and Marshall Bandy Sr., maternal grandparents Harold and Peggy Fancher and uncle Merle Bandy.
Michael graduated from Metamora High School. He went on to do building maintenance for Chase Bank, and a caretaker for special needs. Growing up Michael enjoyed soccer, basketball, baseball and football. He also loved watching the Cubs and Bears. It was a highlight for Michael to see the Cubs win the World Series. The highlight for Michael was caring for his brother Tyler and watching him participate in Special Olympics.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Heart of Illinois Region G Special Olympics.
Please view Michael's life story online at www.RemmertFuneralHome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
