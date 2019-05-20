|
Michael "Mike" K. Baker
EAST PEORIA- Michael "Mike" K. Baker, 77, of East Peoria passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor.
He was born November 9, 1941, in Decatur, IL, to Harry R. and Alta R. (Tuvell) Baker. He married Polly Harris in Peoria on July 1, 1967. She survives.
Also surviving is a daughter, Andrea Kupferschmid (Mark Marks); grandchildren, Emily and Alex Kupferschmid; brother, Donald (Barbara) Baker; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Baker; and sister, Beverly Baker.
Mike retired from Caterpillar after 38 years, where he was a material control specialist. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, having served from 1964-1966. He was an avid Nascar fan.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Pastor Dwight Winnett will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Parish Hall.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Farmington Country Manor and Vitas hospice for their loving care of Mike the past year.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 20 to May 22, 2019