Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crusen's
Farmington Road
Michael L. "Big Mike" Agee


1962 - 2020
Michael L. "Big Mike" Agee Obituary
Michael "Big Mike" L. Agee
WEST PEORIA — Michael "Big Mike" L. Agee, 58 of West Peoria, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence, after a brief, but courageous battle with acute leukemia. He was surrounded by his family.
Mike was born on January 15, 1962 in Peoria, the son of Lyndell and Delores (Sellers) Agee. He married Rebecca Lopez on February 28, 2006 in Las Vegas. She survives. His parents and one sister, Kathy Agee, preceded him in death.
He is also survived by his sisters, Karen Reeves of West Peoria and Brenda (Scott) Gray of Peoria; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sissy.
Mike worked for the Peoria Park District for over 30 years, retiring in November of 2019. He was the Assistant Manager of Glen Oak Park. He also served in the Air National Guard for seven years. He loved to go fishing and hunting and to drink beer with his friends. His family, friends and dogs were most important to him and gave him enjoyment in his life.
Another huge part of Mike's life was sports. He was a sports fanatic, always watching a game and probably betting on it. He rooted for the Chicago Bears, St. Louis Cardinals and just like his dad, was a big fan of the Bradley Braves. NCAA March Madness was the highlight of the year for Mike. Many times, he traveled to Vegas with his dad to place bets on the teams.
Mike will be very missed by his family and friends. He was honest and a straight shooter and sometimes, "the truth hurt". He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.
A Celebration of Mike's life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Crusen's on Farmington Road.
Mike's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
