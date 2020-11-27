1/1
Michael L. "Mike" McIntosh
1952 - 2020
Michael "Mike" L. McIntosh
PEORIA- Michael "Mike" L. McIntosh, 68, of Peoria passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1952 in Peoria to Robert L. and Dorothy B. (McGuire) McIntosh.
Mike retired from Superior after 30 years. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and served in the 4th Armored Division.
Survivors include his one sister, Sherry (David) Schmidt of Peoria; two brothers, Mark (Connie) McIntosh of Arizona and Rick McIntosh of Decatur; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ron McIntosh and infant brother, Patrick.
Mike was the type of guy that would help you whenever he could. If he had it he gave it to you with no questions asked. We will miss Mike's laugh when his shoulders would bounce up and down. He will be in the arms of Mom and Dad again and we will miss him terribly, but we know we will be together again.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services in Peoria is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.schmidthaller.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
Memories & Condolences
