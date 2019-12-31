|
Michael L. Sears
CREVE COEUR - Michael L. Sears, 77, of Creve Coeur, IL, passed away at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on February 1, 1942, in Peoria, the son of Lyle and Anna Nevett Sears. He married Mary Plemons on January 8, 1971. She passed away on June 1, 2006.
His parents, three sisters and one brother also preceded him in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Michelle (Donny) Britton, and one grandson, Chris Britton, both of Creve Coeur; and two brothers, Terry Sears and Lyle Sears, both of Peoria.
He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for many years, retiring in 2010.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private service will be held.
Memorials in his name may be given to a .
Condolences for his family may be sent using www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020