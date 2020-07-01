1/1
Michael L. Weaver
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael L. Weaver
PEORIA - Michael L. Weaver, 73, of Peoria passed away and went to be with Jesus at 4:51 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home, with his family.
He was born on June 15, 1947, in Peoria to Evan and Marianne Burns Weaver. He married Pamela Keese on May 9, 1970, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Pam of Peoria; their daughters, Jill (Michael) Reno of Sanger, TX, and Melissa (Todd) Buckingham and Amy (Will) Hedden, both of Peoria; eight grandchildren; his mother, Marianne Cline of Germantown Hills; and three sisters, Ellen, Mary and Nancy.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Mark.
Mike served overseas in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He went on to work for Illinois Bell Telephone as an installer, retiring after 42 years of service. He loved to be outdoors, canoeing, hiking or fishing. He was a talented photographer and enjoyed getting great shots of trains. His grandchildren brought him great joy and he loved them very much. Mike was a longtime member of Bay View Baptist Church. He served his church as a deacon and was a beloved Sunday School teacher for over 20 years.
A funeral service for Mike will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Bay View Baptist Church in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bay View Baptist Church.
Mike's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bay View Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved