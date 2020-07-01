Michael L. Weaver
PEORIA - Michael L. Weaver, 73, of Peoria passed away and went to be with Jesus at 4:51 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home, with his family.
He was born on June 15, 1947, in Peoria to Evan and Marianne Burns Weaver. He married Pamela Keese on May 9, 1970, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Pam of Peoria; their daughters, Jill (Michael) Reno of Sanger, TX, and Melissa (Todd) Buckingham and Amy (Will) Hedden, both of Peoria; eight grandchildren; his mother, Marianne Cline of Germantown Hills; and three sisters, Ellen, Mary and Nancy.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Mark.
Mike served overseas in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He went on to work for Illinois Bell Telephone as an installer, retiring after 42 years of service. He loved to be outdoors, canoeing, hiking or fishing. He was a talented photographer and enjoyed getting great shots of trains. His grandchildren brought him great joy and he loved them very much. Mike was a longtime member of Bay View Baptist Church. He served his church as a deacon and was a beloved Sunday School teacher for over 20 years.
A funeral service for Mike will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Bay View Baptist Church in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bay View Baptist Church.
