Michael Lee Spani
PEORIA - Michael Lee Spani, 56, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on June 29, 1963, in Peoria, IL, to Barbara Jean Headley.
Michael is survived by his mother, Barbara Lohnes of Peoria; and one son, Michael John Spani of Mayville, WI.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Delmar Neil Lohnes.
Michael worked on the production line at Caterpillar, Inc. for many years. He enjoyed photography and going to NASCAR events and was an avid Miami Dolphins and Florida State Seminole football fan.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019