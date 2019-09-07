Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Michael Lee Spani


1963 - 2019
Michael Lee Spani Obituary
Michael Lee Spani
PEORIA - Michael Lee Spani, 56, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on June 29, 1963, in Peoria, IL, to Barbara Jean Headley.
Michael is survived by his mother, Barbara Lohnes of Peoria; and one son, Michael John Spani of Mayville, WI.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Delmar Neil Lohnes.
Michael worked on the production line at Caterpillar, Inc. for many years. He enjoyed photography and going to NASCAR events and was an avid Miami Dolphins and Florida State Seminole football fan.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
