1/1
Michael Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Miller
EAST PEORIA - Michael E. Miller, 73, of East Peoria, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:40 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born August 17, 1947, to Ernest and Dorothy (Ewing) Miller in Peoria. He married Cindy Walters on October 21, 1995, in Peoria; she survives.
Mike is also survived by his son, Daniel (Valerie) of Pekin and two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Emmalyn, who were the love of his life. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Jim (Pam) Miller of East Peoria, Barb Fugate of East Peoria, Sue (Art) Kingery of Peoria, Steve Miller of East Peoria, Joyce Toothman of Creve Coeur, and Julie Miller of East Peoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece.
Mike graduated from East Peoria Community High School in 1965 and proudly served in the U. S. Navy (1965-1969). He worked as an ironworker in his younger years and in area Ace Hardware stores for several years. He later worked in the maintenance department at Par-A-Dice Casino from which he retired in 2008. He stayed busy in retirement by working at T.J. Maxx in Peoria.
He was an avid photographer for many years shooting weddings, portraits, wildlife, and landscapes. He enjoyed reading and exploring the area on day trips with Cindy. He loved to cook and bake, always ready to try a new recipe. Mike never knew a stranger and touched so many people with his positivity, warmth and caring nature. He was always ready with a joke and to help, counsel, or just provide a smile to his friends and family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remmert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
I knew Mike from St. Peter’s church. Mike and Cindy volunteered as ushers. Mike helped out many times taking pictures for different events. Mike will be missed by many. God’s Blessings.
Sue Gilbert
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved