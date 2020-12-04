Michael MillerEAST PEORIA - Michael E. Miller, 73, of East Peoria, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:40 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born August 17, 1947, to Ernest and Dorothy (Ewing) Miller in Peoria. He married Cindy Walters on October 21, 1995, in Peoria; she survives.Mike is also survived by his son, Daniel (Valerie) of Pekin and two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Emmalyn, who were the love of his life. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Jim (Pam) Miller of East Peoria, Barb Fugate of East Peoria, Sue (Art) Kingery of Peoria, Steve Miller of East Peoria, Joyce Toothman of Creve Coeur, and Julie Miller of East Peoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece.Mike graduated from East Peoria Community High School in 1965 and proudly served in the U. S. Navy (1965-1969). He worked as an ironworker in his younger years and in area Ace Hardware stores for several years. He later worked in the maintenance department at Par-A-Dice Casino from which he retired in 2008. He stayed busy in retirement by working at T.J. Maxx in Peoria.He was an avid photographer for many years shooting weddings, portraits, wildlife, and landscapes. He enjoyed reading and exploring the area on day trips with Cindy. He loved to cook and bake, always ready to try a new recipe. Mike never knew a stranger and touched so many people with his positivity, warmth and caring nature. He was always ready with a joke and to help, counsel, or just provide a smile to his friends and family.Cremation rites have been accorded. Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.