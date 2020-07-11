Michael Mitchell Grote

PEORIA - Michael Mitchell Grote, 82, of Naples, FL, formerly of Peoria, passed away from complications of Covid-19 on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Mike was born on September 26, 1937, in Peoria, IL, to Virginia (Mitchell) and Waldorf W. Grote.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn (Sutter); his 3 daughters, Michelle Coleman (Mark), Erin Moser (Mike) and Suzanne Kepple; and his 11 grandchildren, Katie, Robbie, Max, Ben, Libby, Teddy, Charles, Collier, Presley, Emery and Johnny Mac.

After graduating from Peoria High School, Mike attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he studied Architecture. He then joined the U.S. Army and served in LaChapelle, France. Mike met Marilyn on her 21st birthday, where she was a stewardess on his flight. The rest, as they say, is history. They were married in 1961 in Peoria, IL, at First Presbyterian Church, where they were members and attended.

Mike and Marilyn and their 3 daughters moved to Naples, FL, in 1980. Mike was a general contractor, a real estate broker and a friend to everyone, but he loved spending time with his grandchildren the most. He was a gifted musician and played classical piano, raced sailboats and enjoyed making gourmet meals for his friends and family.

Memorials may be sent to the Midwest Food Bank, 9005 North Industrial Road, Peoria, IL 61615.



