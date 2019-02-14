|
|
Michael R. Farmer
DUNLAP - Michael R. Farmer, 55, of Dunlap died on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Michael was born on Feb. 16, 1963, in Peoria, to Lee and Clara (Parker) Farmer. Both have preceded him in death, as well as, a sister, Carol; and a brother, Mark.
He is survived by his significant other, Heather Bundren; his children, Kristy Farmer, Mandy (Jeff) Massey, Austin Schmidt, Dallas (Amber) Farmer, Jaimie Schulte, Cody (Tiffany) Farmer, and Adam and Rebecca Bundren; his 13 grandchildren; and his siblings, Bill Farmer, Sharon Moore, Kimberly (Tim) Kelly, and Tina (Rob) Decker.
Michael has worked as a mechanical assembler at Komatsu in Peoria for 29 years and had planned to retire this fall. He adored his family greatly and he loved fishing.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the mortuary. A burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to his significant other, Heather Bundren.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019