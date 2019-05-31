|
|
Michael R. Juvinall
EAST PEORIA - Michael R. Juvinall, 64, of East Peoria died at 9:19 p.m. on May 27, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1955 in Peoria to Wayne N. and Josephine A. (Lucke) Juvinall. He married Diana L. Young on Sept. 13, 1974 in East Peoria. She survives. Also surviving are 4 sons Andrew M. (Melissa) Juvinall of Bloomington, Benjamin (Kate) Juvinall of Los Angeles, CA, Casey (Amanda) Juvinall of Ft. Lewis, WA and Douglas (Gabriela) Juvinall of Chicago; 3 grandchildren Magdalene, Levi, and John "Jack"; 2 brothers Dennis L (Paula) Juvinall of Florida and Gary Juvinall of East Peoria; and 1 sister Diane Snickles of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters Tamara Masi and Terri Sherwood and 1 niece Darah Sherwood.
Michael graduated from Tulsa Welding School in Tulsa, OK and Pipefitters Local #211 Joint Apprenticeship program in Houston, TX. He worked as a steamfitter/welder at Local #353 in Peoria for 33 years retiring in 2012. Michael enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, antique cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles, crossword puzzles and being Pappy. He was a member of Ro-Land Manor Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fondulac Cemetery. Pastor Steve Hardin will officiate. Memorials may be made to or Ro-Land Manor Baptist Church. Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019