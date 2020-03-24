Home

1946 - 2020
PEORIA - Michael "Mike" Ronald Thompson, also known as "Red," age 73, of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on October 6, 1946, in Denver, Colorado, the son of John Thompson amd Betty Thompson (Ethington).
Survivors include his 4 daughters, Tammy (Alberto) Rangel, Michelle (Darrell) Taylor, Tara Thompson and Wendy Thompson; 13 grandchildren, Christopher, Alexis, Mark, Raquel, Darrell, Joshua, Forrest, Tristian, Jonah, Leah, Destany, Jacob and Nova; 4 great-grandchildren, Bryson, Tessa, Zaidyn and Maisyn; six brothers, John, Jerry, Terry, Gary, Dennis and Frank; and 3 sisters, Debbie, Cindy and Mary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Eddie, Joey and Pat; and 2 sisters, Becky and Maggie.
Michael will be remembered as a caring father, grandfather, veteran of the United States Army and a selfless human being. He was always willing to help others in need, while having little himself. He loved being a dad and grandpa. Spending time with his daughters was the one thing that he always looked forward to. His positive attitude and sense of humor always made you laugh and see the brighter side of anything in life. He will dearly be missed by all who knew him and every precious memory with him will be cherished forever.
Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date due to circumstances beyond our control. Contact [email protected] for any further information.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
