Michael Slepicka
1986 - 2020
Michael Slepicka
VARNA - Michael Slepicka, 34, of Varna, Ill., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his home.
He was born on October 19, 1986, in LaGrange, Ill., to Edward and Joanne (Sima) Slepicka. Michael was a graduate of Midland High School and graduated from Illinois Central College on the Dean's List with a degree in Law enforcement. He worked in the Public Works division at the City of Peoria and served on the Varna Fire Department.
Michael is survived by his mother, Joanne Slepicka of Varna; brother, Aaron (Katie) Perry of Countryside; nieces, Caralyn and Morgan Perry; and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Slepicka.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Varna Fire and Ambulance and online condolences can be left for Michael's family at lenzmemorialhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
