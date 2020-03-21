|
Michael Soldat
CHILLICOTHE - Michael David Soldat, 51, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Peoria, after an eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on February 18, 1969, to David and JoAnn (Judge) Soldat in Arlington Heights, IL. He married Amy Marie Timmermann on March 9, 2002, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Amy; his children, Ava Marie and Joseph Michael; father, David (Lana) Soldat of Lanark, IL; sister, Julie (Barry) Sullivan of Northbrook, IL; brother, Brian (Jennifer) Soldat of St. Louis, MO; Amy's parents, Frank and Chris Timmermann of Chillicothe, IL; Amy's brother, Michael (Marybeth) Timmermann of Greenville, IL; seven nieces and nephews, Ellie, Claire and Drew Sullivan and Kate, Matthew, George and Rose Timmermann; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn; grandparents, James and Jane Soldat and James and Eileen Judge' and nephew, Gabriel Timmermann.
Mike loved all things sports, but his passion was baseball. He played baseball throughout his childhood, St. Edward High School in Elgin, IL, and collegiately at Aurora University. Mike put a lot of heart and hard work into umpiring and umped hundreds of games in the Peoria and Bloomington areas. Mike graduated from Bradley University with a degree in Education. Mike was a loved and respected teacher throughout the schools he taught. He had a special place in his heart for the administration, faculty and students at East Peoria High School.
We will forever be grateful for their unwavering support of him in his battle. Mike was a devoted husband and father. He was a homebody and spent every day and hour with his family when he wasn't teaching or umpiring. He loved camping, going to Notre Dame football games and family vacations. We are so thankful for the Illinois CancerCare and the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their support and care of Mike in his battle and will to live.
Due to the restrictions in place because of the Coronavirus, there will be no pubic services. A private family service will be conducted by Father Patrick Henehan on Monday, March 23, 2020. Mike will be laid to rest at St. Mary's of the Woods Cemetery in Princeville. Mike was a member of St. Jude Catholic Parish in Peoria, where a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family for the benefit of Ava and Joey's education fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020