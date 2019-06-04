|
Michael Watkins
PEKIN - Michael Wayne Watkins, 75, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, formerly of Pekin, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Bethel Church in Creve Coeur, Illinois, with the Reverend Dwight Borden officiating. A memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019, at the Bethel Memorial Church in Creve Coeur, Illinois.
Michael was born on February 27, 1944, in Pekin, Illinois, the son of Virgil and Helen Colson Watkins. He married Danielle Saylor on October 28, 1996, in San Diego, California, and worked in Mechanical Maintenance for Ameren Cilco. Michael lived in Mountain Home since moving from Pekin, Illinois, in 2014. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Northeast Lakeside Fire and Rescue. He loved being a member of the Fire Department.
Michael is survived by his wife, Danielle Watkins of Mountain Home, AR; son, Michael (Heather) Watkins of Pekin, IL; two daughters, Shelly Adkison and Sherry Louden; step-son, Brian (Jenessa) Lutz of Pekin, IL; step-daughter, Penny Gathman of Delavan, IL; sister, Lynda Dudley of Pekin, IL; and seven grandchildren, Michael and Ashley Watkins, Trinity and Hunter Lutz, Kelsey (Kevin) Sheahan and Christopher and Jeremy Gathman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Shawna Watkins.
Memorials may be made to the or TAPS.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019