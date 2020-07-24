1/1
Michael Wichlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Wichlin
PEORIA - Michael Wichlin's magnetic soul took mortal leave of this world, Thursday, June 25 at age 47, during the strangest of times.
He leaves behind his beloved partner of 15 years, Brad Creek of Peoria. He is also survived by his parents Lester and Barbara Parrish Wichlin, two sisters, Tricia Hess and Cindy Estep, all of Illinois and a brother, Steve Wichlin of Texas. Also grieving his loss are many friends, aunts and uncles, and beloved cousins.
A one-person yard crasher, Michael had an ability to transform a yard into a sanctuary. His hand-crafted stained glass hangs throughout his beautiful home. A remarkable attention to detail and an uncanny ability to visualize what could be, allowed Michael's remodeling projects to come to life like an episode on HGTV.
That unrelenting creativity extended to his time in Champaign, where he put on theatrical shows in his basement, warranting a memorable feature story in the local newspaper.
Michael's undeniable charm allowed him to make instant lifelong friends. His time and talents were given generously to those who needed him. Michael fought the good fight and was happy to have been here to love those most loyal to him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when friends and family can safely come together to share fellowship and memories. Cremation rites have been accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, to honor the wonderfully compassionate care from Sister Jeannie, memorials may be sent to the OSF Foundation at 530 NE Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637.
Michael's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved