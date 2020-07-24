Michael Wichlin
PEORIA - Michael Wichlin's magnetic soul took mortal leave of this world, Thursday, June 25 at age 47, during the strangest of times.
He leaves behind his beloved partner of 15 years, Brad Creek of Peoria. He is also survived by his parents Lester and Barbara Parrish Wichlin, two sisters, Tricia Hess and Cindy Estep, all of Illinois and a brother, Steve Wichlin of Texas. Also grieving his loss are many friends, aunts and uncles, and beloved cousins.
A one-person yard crasher, Michael had an ability to transform a yard into a sanctuary. His hand-crafted stained glass hangs throughout his beautiful home. A remarkable attention to detail and an uncanny ability to visualize what could be, allowed Michael's remodeling projects to come to life like an episode on HGTV.
That unrelenting creativity extended to his time in Champaign, where he put on theatrical shows in his basement, warranting a memorable feature story in the local newspaper.
Michael's undeniable charm allowed him to make instant lifelong friends. His time and talents were given generously to those who needed him. Michael fought the good fight and was happy to have been here to love those most loyal to him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when friends and family can safely come together to share fellowship and memories. Cremation rites have been accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, to honor the wonderfully compassionate care from Sister Jeannie, memorials may be sent to the OSF Foundation at 530 NE Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637.
Michael's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family.