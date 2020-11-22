1/1
Michele L. Winkler
1971 - 2020
GROVELAND - Michele L. Winkler, nee Patterson, age 49, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home in Groveland.
She was born to Marion and Barbara (Stahlschmidt) Patterson on July 25, 1971, in Belleville, IL. She married Richard "Dick" Winkler on October 30, 2019, and he preceded her in death on September 4, 2020.
Michele is survived by her father, Marion L. Patterson Jr. (Darlene Pugh); two sons, Andrew (Danielle) Adele of Peoria and Matthew Adele of Waterloo; a step-son, Matthew (Amanda) Winkler of Metamora; step-grandchildren, Bjorn and Brynn Winkler; siblings, Lori (Jason Armstrong) Patterson, Brian (Dawn) Patterson and Jennifer Patterson; grandmother, Loretta Patterson; nieces, Samantha Kozora, Tawnie Kozora and Morgan Armstrong; nephews, Scott Kozora, Liam Patterson, Damian Doniu and Blaine Donius; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michele was also preceded in death by her mother, Barbara; maternal grandparents, Eugene and Christine Stahlschmidt; paternal grandfather, Marion L. Patterson Sr.; and beloved cousin, Aaron M. Bailey.
Cremation rites have been accorded and services will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
