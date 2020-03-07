Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Lockwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Lockwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Lockwood Obituary
Michele Lockwood
PEORIA - Michele M. (Leighton) Lockwood, 60, of Sherman died at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born on August 27, 1959, in Peoria, IL, to Harold and Mary Ann (Nauman) Leighton.
She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Mary Ann Smith.
Michele is survived by her partner of 23 years, David Fulton; her mother, Mary Ann Leighton; one son, Jeremy (Rhiannon) Lockwood of Athens; triplet-grandchildren, Harry, Henry and Maggie Lockwood; one brother, Mark (Judy) Leighton of Canton, IL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -