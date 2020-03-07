|
|
Michele Lockwood
PEORIA - Michele M. (Leighton) Lockwood, 60, of Sherman died at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born on August 27, 1959, in Peoria, IL, to Harold and Mary Ann (Nauman) Leighton.
She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Mary Ann Smith.
Michele is survived by her partner of 23 years, David Fulton; her mother, Mary Ann Leighton; one son, Jeremy (Rhiannon) Lockwood of Athens; triplet-grandchildren, Harry, Henry and Maggie Lockwood; one brother, Mark (Judy) Leighton of Canton, IL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020