Michelle Schwartz
PEORIA - Michelle Lynn Schwartz, 48 of Peoria passed away on
Dec. 30, 2019 at OSF St Francis Medical Center.
She was born June 21, 1971 in Freeport, IL the daughter of Steven and Pamela Heilemeier Schwartz.
Michelle is survived by her parents; one son, Jaylon Moore of Peoria; one daughter, Jada Moore of Peoria; two sisters, Amy (Rich) Hubble of Bloomington, and Victoria (Jered) Hartman of Paxton; two brothers, Paul (Emily) Schwartz of East Peoria, and Steven Schwartz of Rockford; her friend, Jeff Moore of Peoria; and four nieces and nephews, Madelyn, Micah, Clayton, and Tyler.
She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Clayton and Betty Heilemeier, and Paul and Ruth Schwartz.
Michelle was an Executive Assistant at Falcon Inc.
She was a member of Northwoods Community Church.
Michelle loved hanging out with her best friend, Amy Bock, and all her other close friends. he was loyal and had a very good sense of humor, her smile was infectious. Michelle loved her children, and they were her life, and she was a great sports mom.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Monday, January 6, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020 also at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to her children.
To view Michelle's web page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020