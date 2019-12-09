Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Morton, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Morton, IL
Michelle (Kozlevcar) Zath


1963 - 2019
Michelle (Kozlevcar) Zath Obituary
Michelle (Kozlevcar) Zath
WASHINGTON - Michelle L. Zath, 55, of Washington, formerly of Morton, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on December 13, 1963, in Peoria, Ill., to Carl and Pat (Heeler) Kozlevcar. She married Rick Zath on March 12, 1988, in Morton. He survives.
Also surviving are her parents of Morton; one brother, CJ (Mona) Kozlevcar of Wyckoff, N.J.; one niece, Olivia Kozlevcar; and one nephew, Andrew Kozlevcar.
Michelle went to Blessed Sacrament Grade School and was a 1982 graduate of Morton High School. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1985, with a degree in English, and then attended and graduated from Purdue University in 1987, with a Master's degree in Rhetoric and Composition. She also attended Indiana University in Indiana, Pa., where she pursued her doctorate.
Michelle worked at DeVry University in Atlanta, Ga., before moving back to Illinois, where she worked at Methodist College.
She loved teaching and helping her students.
Michelle was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, followed by Recitation of the Rosary by Deacon Kevin Zeeb. Further visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Grade School Building Fund or the .
To view Michelle's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
