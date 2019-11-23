Home

Mickey Winkler


1953 - 2019
Mickey Winkler Obituary
Mickey Winkler
PEORIA - Mickey D. Winkler, 66, of Peoria, formerly of Lacon, died on Friday, November 22, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Peoria on August 19, 1953, to the late Jerry and Josephine Pedro Winkler, he graduated from Mid-County High School in 1971. From high school through his adult life, Mickey participated in all kinds of sports; basketball, fastpitch softball and golf were where he excelled. His biggest love was fast pitch softball and his time he played on the Lacon Bombers, playing as much as five times a week. In his work life, he was a machinist at Caterpillar for over 30 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the UAW 974 and a regular player in the Caterpillar Basketball Leagues. Mickey had a big heart, always ready to help family or friends.
Mickey is survived by his brothers, Steve and Jeff of Lacon and Matt (Julie) of Toluca; and nephew, Michael, and niece, Megan, both of Normal.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon. Per Mickey's wishes, his cremains will be scattered at a few places that he dearly loved.
Memorials can be made to the Lacon Home Journal Christmas Fund and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
