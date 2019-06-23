|
Mike "Brandy" DeVos
EAST PEORIA — Mike "Brandy" DeVos, 46, of East Peoria died at his home on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. due to an accident. Mike was born on July 12, 1972, in Peoria, the son of Danny and Mary (Warrington) DeVos. Mike married Karey Kuhl on March 23, 2002, in White Rock, Canada. She survives. Also surviving are their five children, Kadin, Taylor, Kyle, Bryce, and Kaylee DeVos, all of East Peoria; his father, Danny (Lisa) DeVos of East Peoria; one sister, Danelle (Steve) Reeves of East Peoria; one stepbrother, Adam( Stephanie) Weeks of Creve Coeur; stepsister Jill (James) McCabe of Farmington; also five nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his mother and his brother Todd.
Mike was a carpenter with Local 237 for 16 years. He loved sports and loved coaching both his and other kids, including 8-U Express and 14-U Bandits softball teams. He also coached wrestling. Bowling came naturally to Mike, earning his three "300 Games." Mike loved the Chicago Cubs and the Dallas Cowboys. He never knew a stranger and left an impact on everyone he met and will be greatly missed!
The family will receive friends at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E Washington St., East Peoria, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., and the family will continue to celebrate his life on Saturday, June 29, at 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2310 Veterans Road, Morton. Cremation Rites will be accorded. The family ask that memorials be made to DeVos Family Education Fund C/O CEFCUE.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 23 to June 25, 2019