|
|
Mike Schlappi
TOWANDA - Michael C. "Mike" Schlappi, 64, of Towanda passed away at 1:41 a.m. on Saturday, November 1, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, at the First United Methodist Church of Lexington, with the Rev. Garry Gromley officiating. Burial will be in Pennell Cemetery in Towanda. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington, and for one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church of Lexington.
Mike was born on August 7, 1955, in Peoria, the son of Carl and Louise Sanders Schlappi. He married Debbie Dixon on June 23, 1979. She preceded him in death on April 13, 2015.
He is survived by his mother of Chenoa; two children, Michelle (Ryan) Kearfott of Warrensburg, MO, and Daniel (Caitlin) Schlappi of Normal; three grandsons, Reid, Dylan and Clint Kearfott; two brothers, Mark (Sandy) Schlappi of Chenoa and Scott Schlappi of Peoria; three sisters, Sally (Jim) Hackney and Carla (Ed) McDonald, both of Deer Creek, and Jackie (Robert) Morales of Dallas, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mike had a variety of jobs over the years, including truck driving, beer distributor and roofing sales. He was dedicated to his work and was known throughout many communities for his sales work.
Mike was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lexington, served on the church board and was very involved with the Sweet Adeline Chorus, along with his wife. He also volunteered at the Towanda American Legion and served on the Towanda Community Board.
Mike was an avid Cubs fan. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always good for a laugh. He enjoyed reading the paper and sitting with his dog, Louise. He seemed to never meet a stranger, but if he did, they would not be strangers for long. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019