Mike Towns
EAST PEORIA – Mike Towns, 59, of East Peoria, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at his home.
He was born May 5, 1960 in Kansas City, MO to James E. and Sandra Sue Allen Towns. He married Ruth E. Vesonder on June 6, 1994 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother; two sons, Steven and Andrew Towns; and sister, Stephanie Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Robin.
Mike was an over the road truck driver for 30 years with Risinger Brothers Transfer. He was a United States Air Force veteran serving for 15 years.
Mike was a compassionate loving soul. He loved his family and had a great soft spot for animals and those in need. He was a fantastic mechanic and could fix almost anything. He was the best husband, friend and person and he will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to TAPS no kill animal shelter in Pekin or .
A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington.
Mike's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019