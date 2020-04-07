Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
Morton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Watt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred A. "Millie" Watt


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred A. "Millie" Watt Obituary
Mildred A. "Millie" Watt
METAMORA - Mildred A. "Millie" Watt, 84, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
She was born on January 18, 1936, in Lincoln, IL, to Rudolph F. and Mary E. (Voight) Keith. She married Ralph E. Watt on June 30, 1957, in Havana, IL. He passed away on November 27, 2003.
Surviving are her children, Tim (Karen) Watt of Washington, IL, Kathy (Ed) Ripperda of Mt. Olive, IL, and Kenny (Julie) Watt of Bourbonnais, IL; grandchildren, Amy Watt, David Watt, Michelle Ripperda and Stephanie (Mike) Ashford; foster great-grandchild, Dee; sister, Peggy (Craig) Fogle of Decatur, IL; and brother-in-law, Keith Watt of Lincoln, NE.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law Betty and Bob Hawkins; sister, Mollie Meyer; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Satton.
Millie was an RN at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Neonatal Unit (NICU) for 28 years, retiring in December of 2001. She was a school nurse for Sunnyland, IL School District 50. She was a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington in 1965. Millie enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, playing bridge at Snyder Village and spending time with family. She always hosted holiday dinners and especially loved Christmas time.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton on Monday, April 13, 2020, with the Reverend Thomas Herren officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1209 Kingsbury Road, Washington, IL 61571; or Snyder Village Residents in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -