Mildred Banister
MORTON - Mildred A. Banister, 90, of Morton passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Amy's Country Manor in Pekin.
She was born on December 2, 1929, in Peoria, Ill., to Charles and Anna (Kelch) Gardner. She married Robert Klasing in 1949, and later married Dale Banister on May 15, 1970, in Peoria, Ill. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2009.
She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Larry; four brothers; and three sisters.
Surviving are three sons, David (Susan) Klasing of Hanna City, Ill., Robert (Carol) Klasing Jr. of Vincennes, Ind., and Gary (Abby Meesriyong) Klasing of Pekin; one daughter, Lou Ann Moss of Milton, Fla.; and step-sons, Robert (Nancy) Banister of Bloomington, Ill., and Raymond (Fay) Banister of Normal, Ill.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
