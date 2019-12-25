|
|
Mildred Coil
PEKIN -- Mildred Margaret (Behrends) Coil, 96, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Sunrise of Park Ridge in Park Ridge.
Born May 8, 1923 in New Holland to John T. and Anna M. (Zieglowsky) Behrends. She married Homer Clay Coil on September 26, 1943 in New Holland and was happily married for 46 years. He died April 3, 2008 in Pekin. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Deana Ka Lichtenberger in 2013.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Beth) Coil; son-in-law Dean Lichtenberger; three grandchildren, David (Amy) Lichtenberger, Kate (Brendan) Noone and Jake (Rosalie) Coil; her great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Brittaney, Camden and Caden Lichtenberger, Donavon Newman, Bryce Andrews, Billie Joe (Steven) Beyers, Francis and Grainne Noone; great-great-grandchildren Addylan, Gracie and Dakota Beyers.
A homemaker for most of her life, Homer and Mildred enjoyed touring the country and Canada in their motor home and especially loved their trips with family and friends. For many years they looked forward to summers as permanent campers at Kentuckiana Campground in Hopedale. They were members of Great River Ramblers Camping Club and the FMCA. She also volunteered at Pekin Hospital Auxiliary.
She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and being a part of the Red Hat Society.
Mildred was a 65-year member of First Christian Church in Pekin, where she was active in Martha Circle, Eveready Sunday School.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Christian Church in Pekin. Pastor Mark Foglio will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Hartsburg Cemetery in Hartsburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Christian Church, 1201 Chestnut Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554 of the donor's choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019