Mildred Dubina
PEORIA - Mildred A. Dubina, 94, of Peoria, formerly of Cicero, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Mildred Novak was born on February 2, 1925, in Cicero, IL, the daughter of Otto and Anna (Kubal) Novak. She married Victor J. Dubina on June 21, 1947, at Holy Mount in Cicero, IL. She retired as a bookkeeper in 1995 from Pinnacle Bank.
Survivors include her husband, Victor; daughters, Mary (Steve) Verdick of Peoria and Ann (Dan) Purtscher of Black Forest, CO; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Helen Novak, George Novak and Paul Novak.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019