Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Peoria, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Peoria, IL
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
East Moline, IL
1925 - 2019
Mildred Dubina Obituary
Mildred Dubina
PEORIA - Mildred A. Dubina, 94, of Peoria, formerly of Cicero, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Mildred Novak was born on February 2, 1925, in Cicero, IL, the daughter of Otto and Anna (Kubal) Novak. She married Victor J. Dubina on June 21, 1947, at Holy Mount in Cicero, IL. She retired as a bookkeeper in 1995 from Pinnacle Bank.
Survivors include her husband, Victor; daughters, Mary (Steve) Verdick of Peoria and Ann (Dan) Purtscher of Black Forest, CO; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Helen Novak, George Novak and Paul Novak.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
