Mildred E. Heinold
EUREKA - Mildred Elizabeth Heinold, 91, of Eureka went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Mildred was born on March 19, 1929, to Letcher and Alma (Cappis) Akers. She married Wilbur Heinold on December 20, 1946, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2012. They were blessed with six children. Surviving are Terri (Bob) Abner of East Peoria, Mike (Pam) Heinold of Morton, Dave (Kathy) Heinold of Eureka, Pat (Dave) Kuntz of Goodfield and Scott (Molly) Heinold of Washington; and a foster daughter, Lydia Reyes of the Philippines; along with 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Diane Melton; two sisters, Peggy and Katherine; and four brothers, Harold, Stanley, Jack and Irvin.
Mildred retired from the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home in Eureka at the age of 70 after 30 years of service. There, she made many lasting friends and held fond memories.
Most of all, Mildred loved it when family would gather at her house to sample her wonderful homemade pies and other pastries. She made sure she had extra chairs to set up and toys for the little ones to play with.
She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Goodfield.
Due to COVID-19 circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery, with church ministers officiating.
Memorials may be made to Eureka Apostolic Nursing Home
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the Eureka Apostolic Nursing Home for the kindness, love and excellent care that was shown to our mother.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020